Ellen Dishner Almaroad, age 95, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in NHC of Bristol, Va. The funeral service will be held 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bobby Hobbs officiating. The burial will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Blountville Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:30 until 7:30 pm, Friday. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

