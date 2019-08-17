GLADE SPRING, Va. Eleanor Novella Allison, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Tri State Health and Rehab Center in Harrogate, Tenn. She attended Midway Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Allison was preceded in death by her parents, William and Josie Wise Rolen; husband, Judge Allison; son, Randall Allison; five brothers, and four sisters. She is survived by her son, Brent Allison and wife, Geraldine; sister, Ernestine Davidson; granddaughter, Dana Lansford; great-grandson, Alex Lansford; special grandson, John Chumley; special great-granddaughter, Brooke Chumley; special great-grandson, Whitt Chumley; several nieces and nephews; and special neighbors and friends, C.W and Nancy Repass, and Dorothy Chapman. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, with the Rev. Kenny Gilbert officiating. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Eleanor Novella Allison family.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments