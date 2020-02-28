MARION, Va. Stephen Lee Alexander, age 52, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Marion, Va. Steve was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Robert and Rosie Alexander. He was an avid farmer that had a passion for tractors and animals. He was always there to help anyone. Steve was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife, Sherri Alexander; daughter, Heather Wright and husband, Allen of Marion, Va., Katrina Alexander of the home; son, Jon Alexander of the home; brothers, Bobby Alexander and wife Rose, Carol Alexander and wife Tammy, Joe Alexander all of Marion, Va.; uncles and aunts, Kenny and Debbie Alexander, Buddy and Viola Alexander; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Interment will follow in South Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Alexander family.

