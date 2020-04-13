Patsy Jessee Alexander, 52, of Richland, Va., passed away on April 9, 2020, at home. She was born on August 3, 1967. She was a member of Lake Park Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father Bobby Jessee and mother, Nancy Jessee; brother, John Jessee; and special cousin, Jimmy King. Surviving are her friend, Franklin Kiser; children, Ashley Harris and husband, Jonathan Harris, Nicole Ramsey and friend, Tye Ragan, and Nicolous Jessee; grandchildren, Devon, Jaylynn, Aiden Harris and Onyx; sister, Connie Jessee; niece, Kendra; and nephews, Adam, Philip, and Jonathan.

