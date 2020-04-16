Windell Vance Aldridge, 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 6, 1940, in Crab Orchard, W.Va., a son of the late Roger and Marie Runyons Aldridge. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Treva Lady; and brother, Perry Aldridge. Windell was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His career spanned many sales positions over the years. He was most recently known as "the sock man" at Tri-Cities Flea Market. Windell attended Euclid Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Boyd Aldridge; daughter, Angela Aldridge Cunningham and husband, David; granddaughter, Megan Scheiman and husband, John; step grandchildren, Bryan Cunningham and Bridgett Cooney; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Mason and Weston Scheiman; and special friend, Ricky Singleton. Due to current health concerns and restrictions regarding COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held for the family at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. with Pastor Bill Thompson officiating. On behalf of the family and during these unprecedented times, continue to support them through this loss by sending cards, messages, making phone calls or placing on-line condolences. Feel free to reach out to our valued staff for further information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jericho Shrine, 1100 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663 or to Euclid Avenue Baptist Church, 900 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Aldridge and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Most Popular
-
Rural King seeks tax rebates from county
-
Travel nurse from Sullivan County on front lines at NYC hospital
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Denny, James and Pamela
-
Washington County, Va. Administrator declares state of emergency due to storm damage and flooding
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.