Windell Vance Aldridge, 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 6, 1940, in Crab Orchard, W.Va., a son of the late Roger and Marie Runyons Aldridge. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Treva Lady; and brother, Perry Aldridge. Windell was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His career spanned many sales positions over the years. He was most recently known as "the sock man" at Tri-Cities Flea Market. Windell attended Euclid Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Boyd Aldridge; daughter, Angela Aldridge Cunningham and husband, David; granddaughter, Megan Scheiman and husband, John; step grandchildren, Bryan Cunningham and Bridgett Cooney; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Mason and Weston Scheiman; and special friend, Ricky Singleton. Due to current health concerns and restrictions regarding COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held for the family at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. with Pastor Bill Thompson officiating. On behalf of the family and during these unprecedented times, continue to support them through this loss by sending cards, messages, making phone calls or placing on-line condolences. Feel free to reach out to our valued staff for further information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jericho Shrine, 1100 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663 or to Euclid Avenue Baptist Church, 900 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Aldridge and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

