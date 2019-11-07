Alice Annette McElyea Akers, age 70, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Cambridge House. She was born on June 18, 1949, in Keokee, Va., a daughter of the late Hobert Erwin and Anna Lee Robbins McElyea. Alice was loved and will be missed by many. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Bowen; grandson, Brody Trivett; granddaughter, Ava Trivett; and niece, Kimberly Kelley. Survivors include her children, Kenneth Calhoun of Fla., Melissa Rhymer (Tony), Angela Millard (Curtis) and Joseph Trivett (Chanisha), all of Bristol, Tenn.; grandchildren, Melody, Matthew, Chelsie, Alexis, Elissa, Anthony, Breonna and unknown; great-grandchildren, Joseph Jr., Brady, Zeik, Kasen and unknown; and sister, Janice Kelley. The funeral service for Mrs. Akers will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dale Wright officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held 12 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019. at Lee Memorial Gardens in Pennington Gap, Va. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.