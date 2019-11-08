Alice Annette McElyea Akers, age 70, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Cambridge House. The funeral service for Mrs. Akers will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dale Wright officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held 12 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Lee Memorial Gardens in Pennington Gap, Va. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
