Akard, Gay Newman

Gay Newman Akard, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Christian Care Center. She was a daughter to the late H. Simon and Anna Carrie Rutherford Newman and was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Gay was a former supervisor at Bristol Lingerie and a member of Weaver Union Church. She also belonged to the Woodmen of the World Rebecca Lodge, and the Virginia Asher Bible Council. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Akard. Survivors include her sister, Hattie Frazier and husband, Ray; special nieces, Lois Edgar and husband, Ken, Pam Jessee and husband, Chip; nephew, Barry Frazier and wife, Ella; several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Weaver Cemetery with the Rev. John Roe officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

