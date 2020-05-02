Akard, Gay Newman

Gay Newman Akard, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Christian Care Center. She was a daughter to the late H. Simon and Anna Carrie Rutherford Newman and was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Gay was a former supervisor at Bristol Lingerie and a member of Weaver Union Church. She also belonged to the Woodmen of the World Rebecca Lodge, and the Virginia Asher Bible Council. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Akard. Survivors include her sister, Hattie Frazier and husband, Ray; special nieces, Lois Edgar and husband, Ken, Pam Jessee and husband, Chip; nephew, Barry Frazier and wife, Ella; several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Weaver Cemetery with the Rev. John Roe officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.