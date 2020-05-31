WISE, Va. Oskar George Aichel, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family, singing "When the Saints Go Marching In". Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Oskar Aichel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.