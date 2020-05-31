WISE, Va. Oskar George Aichel, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family, singing "When the Saints Go Marching In". Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.
