Shirley Marie Adkins, age 81, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at NHC of Bristol. She was born November 11, 1938 in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Fredrick Mack and Lottie Oliver Widner. Shirley was a lifelong resident of the Bristol and Abingdon areas. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Ann Widner; grandson, Wesley Otey; one sister and several brothers. Survivors include her husband, Charley Adkins; children, Carolyn Henson, Carl Otey Jr., Freddy Otey and wife Debbie, Kathy P. Otey, and Danny Otey and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Brooklyn Otey, Davy C. Otey, Willis Cox and Keeshia Cox; eight great grandchildren; brother, Alvin Widner; niece, Phyllis; and very special sister-in-law, Pat. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Mullins officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Crumley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Davy Otey. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
