Shirley Marie Adkins, age 81, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at NHC of Bristol. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Mullins officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Crumley Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

