Shirley Lee Adkins, age 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 14, 1940 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of Roby and Geneva Branch Hobbs. Shirley lived most of her life in Arlington, Va. before she moved to Bristol. Shirley was a joy to be around and will be missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, O'Neil Adkins; sister, Peggy Harrison; and brother, Sonny Hobbs. Her survivors include her sister, Barbara Harrison and Barbara's children, Charmaine King, Jeff Harrison and wife, Vicky; additional nephews, Bobby Harrison and wife, Patti, Steve Harrison and wife, Kim; great-nieces, Brittany Fleenor, Taylor Harrison, Katelyn Denton, and Kayla Harrison; great-nephews, JonAlan King, Matthew King, Zach Harrison, Devon Hartley, and Trey Harrison; very special great-great-niece, Rileigh Fleenor; beloved pets, Lucky and Snowball. The graveside service for Mrs. Adkins will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tenn. with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.