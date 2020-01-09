Kathleen Wade Addison, age 89, of Abingdon, Va., formerly of Buchanan County, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Bristol, Tenn. She was born April 12, 1930 in Buchanan County, Va. She was a teacher's aide for the kindergarten class for 20 years in the Buchanan County School System. From 1983-1999, she was the General Registrar for Buchanan County. Kathleen was a loving mother, wife, sister, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crafts, children and her grandchildren. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Bura and Nora Hale; her husband, Thurman Wade; three brothers, June Hale, Edgar Hale, and Beacher Hale. She is survived by her husband, Donald Addison; one son, Ron Wade and wife, Donna of Abingdon, Va.; granddaughter, Jessica Meek and husband, Evan, of Hixson, Tenn.; grandson, Ryan Wade of Abingdon, Va.; two great-grandchildren, Lola and Lucy Meek; three sisters, Nevil Bowling of Pearisburg, Va., Charlotte Greene and husband, Arzie, of Walkertown, N.C., Juanita Shrader and husband, R.K., of Monroe, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends also survive. Special thanks to Dr. Dale Sargent, Dr. Darlene Litton and staff, and the Hospice House of Bristol. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Hess and the Rev. Jody Breeding officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery at Claypool Hill, VA. Pallbearers will be Gilmer Wade, Greg Wade, James Wade, Jeff Wade, Mike Wade, Rick Perdue, Mike Shrader, and Evan Meek. Flowers are welcome or donations to the Alzheimer's Association, National Headquarters, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Hospice House of Bristol, 280 Steeles Rd, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Kathleen Wade Addison is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
Singleton Funeral and Cremation Service
1116 Cedar Valley Drive
Cedar Bluff, VA 24609
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00PM
Singleton Funeral and Cremation Service
1116 Cedar Valley Drive
Cedar Bluff, VA 24609
