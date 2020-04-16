It is with sad regret that we announce the death of Bob Addington, age 71. Mr. Addington passed away at his home on the morning of April 10, 2020. He was the owner and operator of Estes Funeral Home in Coeburn, Va., since 1981. Bob was born on September 30, 1948 in Fleming-Neon, Ky. to Roy and Ruby Boggs Addington. Bob was a police officer for Norton Police department for several years in the 1970's. Bob was a longtime member of the Coeburn Lion's Club and National Funeral Directors Association and the Coeburn Masonic Lodge #97. Bob also worked for several years as a heavy equipment operator in the coal mining business. He was proud of both of these jobs and enjoyed talking to his friends for hours about his past life experiences. Some things Bob also enjoyed were fishing, spending time on his five generation family farm, and talking with his friends each night on his amateur radio. What brought Bob the most enjoyment was his immediate family and all the families he had served for the past 39 years, as a funeral director. He would spend many evenings and weekends behind his desk at the funeral home waiting for his close friends to stop by to share a cup of coffee and snacks with him. Bob was preceded in death by his spouse, Janet Sizemore Addington; both parents, Roy N. and Ruby Boggs Addington; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Nancy Qualls Sizemore; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Delores Kegley, Paul Kegley, and Kenneth (Buddy) Sizemore. Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Addington-Mason and Adam, of Norton, Va.; son, Bobby Addington Jr. of Aldie, Va.; grandchildren, Nicholas and Adeline Mason of Norton, Va.; brother, Dr. Jerry Addington of Locust Grove, Va.; nephew, Drew Addington and wife, Stephanie; niece, Julie Wishard and husband, Tony; great-nephews, Bryce Addington and Evan Wishard; his secretary of 38 years, Ellie Franks, as well as a host of special friends who were like family to Bob. At this time, services for Bob have not been finalized and will be announced at a later date. The family is patiently waiting for the Corona Virus restrictions to be lifted by the Governor so the community can have closure in their hearts, as well as his family. After the statewide restrictions are lifted, the family will have a public visitation and funeral to honor Bob. The family and employees of Estes Funeral Home would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love, and support. Estes Funeral Home is still open for business and being operated by a licensed funeral director/ embalmer that has been closely working along Bob's side for the past three years. Bob trusted the current funeral director along with several others to help him out as his health deteriorated. The family would like to ensure the patrons of Estes Funeral Home that they will continue to be treated with the same respect they received from Bob for the past 39 years.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
