SALTVILLE, Va. Zola "Brown" Bordwine Adams, age 90, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Saltville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Sarah Bordwine; brother, Johnny Edward Bordwine; and sister, Anel Lee Bordwine. Mrs. Adams is survived by her son, Bick Adams and wife, Cheryl, of Saltville; granddaughters, Heather Grady and Holly Blevins; great-grandchildren, Tiffany Thomas and Orion Blevins; great-great grandson, Jeffrey Thomas; brother, David Wayne Bordwine of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Nancy Louthian of Kingsport, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. Due to covid 19, the family will be having a private graveside service at Mount Rose Cemetery with Pastor Phillip Harris officiating. Zola "Brown" will be missed by everyone who knew her. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Zola "Brown" Adams family.
