CHILHOWIE, Va. Larry Dean Adams, age 67, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Valley Health Care center in Chilhowie, Va. He was formerly of Saltville, growing up in the Plasterco area. Larry was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School, attended Virginia Highlands Community College, and was a former employee of Brunswick Corp. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Old Guard in Arlington, Va., and made many achievements while in service. Larry was the son of the late Robert "Sophie" and Dixie Lawrence Adams. He is survived by his daughter, Charity Harrison and several cousins. There will be a private graveside service at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va., with the Rev. Donnie Bailey officiating. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Larry Dean Adams family.
