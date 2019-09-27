Mary Anne Adair, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on September 22, 2019. She was born in Mobile, Ala., on January 5, 1947, to the late George Newman and Mary Mitchell Sanders. They moved to Chilhowie, Va., when Mary was five years old and moved to Glade Springs, Va., when she was six years old. Mary graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1965. She attended Eastern Kentucky University for two years before transferring to East Tennessee State University where she graduated in January 1970, with degrees in English, Journalism and a minor in History. She married Curtis Hugh Adair on April 17, 1971, in Sparta, North Carolina and they had a happy, wonderful marriage for 48 years, 5 months and 5 days. They have lived in Kingsport since 1973. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Curtis Adair; daughter, Megan Adair; and siblings, Judy Sanders and Bill Sanders. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Crossroads Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Dr., Gray, TN 37615. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 660 Eastern Star Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663 or online at www.redcross.org/ Curtis extends a special thank you to their loving friends and neighbors for their compassion and care. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Mary Anne Adair and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

