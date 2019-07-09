Inez Joyce Acklin, 76, of Bristol, Virginia, was called to the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center, in Bristol, Tennessee, following an extended illness. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, with Brother Bobby King and the Rev. Phillip Cook officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, in Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be nephews and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Wednesday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Acklin and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, phone: (276) 669-6141.