Inez Joyce Acklin, 76, of Bristol, Virginia, was called to the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tennessee following an extended illness. She was born in Richands, Virginia on January 3, 1943, daughter of the late Harry Neal and Callie Malone Clifton Keen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Beauti Ilene Keen; two brothers, Harry Dwain Keen and Eddie Reen Keen. Inez was a resident of Bristol for many years. She was a strong and hard-working loving lady that loved her family. She was the backbone of the family and she never hesitated to give her opinion. She loved working in her flowers and managing the neighborhood that she lived in on Mary Street. She attended Bethel Baptist Church. Inez is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Wesley Duane Acklin; three children, Joyce Malone Litz, Wesley Duane Acklin II and Rodger Neal Acklin; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Janice Lynn Cook and husband, Wayne; five brothers, Larry Roger Keen, Carnice Dean Keen and wife, Peggy, Remus Gary Keen and wife, Linda, Phillip Kyle Keen and wife, Junie, Richard Grady Keith Keen and wife, Debbie; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center for all the love and care shown to Inez during her illness. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, with the Bro. Bobby King and the Rev. Phillip Cook officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be nephews and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Wednesday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Acklin and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, phone: (276) 669-6141.