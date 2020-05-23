Helen Christine Ackley, 76, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Bristol, Va., on July 24, 1943, a daughter of the late Nathan Walter Garland and Sarah Quales Garland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Francis Ackley Jr.; brother, Michael Lynn Garland; and sister, Joyce White. She was a long time member of St. Anne Catholic Church. She was active in the parish social ministry, was a member of the parish council and was active in the youth ministry program. As a military wife, she belonged to the Navy Wives Club and the United Service Organization. Helen was an avid movie fan and was very knowledgeable of the golden years of Hollywood. Among her favorite movie stars were Michael Caine, Charleton Heston and Bette Davis. She was a gifted singer who sang with her sister, Judy, for the Sunshine Club and also on the local radio church service. Her favorite past time were movies and autobiographies of old Hollywood. Helen is survived by her two daughters, Bernadette Ackley of Douglasville, Ga., and Amber Jones and husband, Dr. Jay Jones of Turtletown, Tenn.; son, Brian Ackley of Douglasville, Ga.; grandchildren, Erin Jones, Ali Jones and Aiden Jones; two sisters, Venema Wampler of Abingdon, Va., and Judy Rogers of N.C.; two brothers, the Rev. Gary Garland and wife, Judy and David Garland and wife, Rhonda, all of Bristol, Tenn.; special friends, Jim Yencha, and Pam Costagliolia and family; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Blevins Funeral Home, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Bristol, Va., with Father Chris Hess officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with the Reverend Gary Garland officiating. Masks are required to attend the Funeral Mass as well as following social distancing protocol. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Ackley and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
