Helen Christine Ackley, 76, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Bristol, Va., with Father Chris Hess officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn., with the Reverend Gary Garland officiating. Masks are required to attend the Funeral Mass as well as following social distancing protocol. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Ackley and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

