Thomas Andrew Abelseth, age 86, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was a school bus driver for 47 years and a farmer for over 50 years. He was known as "Andy the candyman" and loved to fish. He was of the Baptist faith. He was the best Dad ever. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Everett and Elizabeth Foster Abelseth; sister, Margaret Abelseth; brothers, Frank Abelseth and Fred Abelseth; special friend, John and Elinor Vaught. Survivors include his wife, Helen Hicks Abelseth; daughter, Teresa Cox; son, Thomas Andrew Abelseth Jr. and wife, Penny; sister, Louise Mays, Mary Henninger, Ruth Jackson and Faye Cook; brother, Samuel Ray Abelseth and wife, Rose; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Smith officiating. A Private burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 2319 Browns Mill Rd., Suite 6D, Johnson City, TN 37604. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Abelseth family.
