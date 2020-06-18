Abele, Shannon Renee Sullivan

Shannon Renee Sullivan Abele, age 48, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away at Ballad Hospice on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. The family is in the care of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

