Abele, Shannon Renee Sullivan

Shannon Renee Sullivan Abele, age 48, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. Family, friends and anyone whose life that was touched by Shannon are invited to the receiving of friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Shannon and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
