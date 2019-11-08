Abel, Randall "Randy"

Randall "Randy" Abel, age 65, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Abel; and brother, Phillip Abel. Randy was a beloved son and brother. He was a native of Bristol, Tenn. and was self-employed as a Carpenter. He was a member of Denton Valley Baptist Church in Abingdon, Va. and also attended Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. He was a member of New Voice. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Eldreth Abel; brother, Gary Abel and wife, Vickie, of Washington, Pa.; nephews, David and Matthew Abel; aunts, Sue Gibson and Ann Abel; and uncles, Bill Abel and Pat Saul. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Paul Thompson officiating. The committal and interment service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be Sam Price, Terry Rutherford, Richard Stapleton, Dalton Reynolds, David Abel and Matthew Abel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to extend special thanks to Randy's cousins, Virginia Eldreth, Carol Ball, and Richard and Deanna Stapleton for their loving care of Randy. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Randy and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments