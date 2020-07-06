William "Eddie" Edward Abbott, age 65, of Bristol, Tenn., entered into heaven on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roger Ball officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. A procession will be leaving at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, going to East Tennessee Cemetery for burial. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard and the United States Air Force. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

