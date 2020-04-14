BRISTOL, Tenn. — Every weekday morning, as the lights remain off in schools and businesses throughout Bristol amid the COVID-19 pandemic, about 60 staff at the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia head to work at the two child care centers they’re still running.
They screen every child entering the buildings. They sterilize and resterilize the many surfaces and toys in their classrooms. And they don’t allow any interaction between their classes, now reduced to nine children and one teacher each to follow the Centers for Disease Control meeting guidelines.
Despite those precautions and the others they’re following, those child care providers are still risking exposure to COVID-19. They’re staying open to care for the children of the medical professionals on the front lines of the pandemic, along with everyone else deemed essential to keep the region functioning.
In doing so, those child care workers are revealing their own importance to society, said Kathy Waugh, the YWCA’s CEO.
“Child care providers have not always been considered essential, and suddenly they’re deemed essential workers,” Waugh said during a phone interview. “For those in medical professions ... and all those things we really need, if they don’t have child care, they can’t work.”
The YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia runs two centers for kids between 6 weeks old and pre-K. The one in downtown Bristol focuses on providing child care for low-income families; the other, located on the campus of the Bristol Regional Medical Center, serves health care professionals. Both provide not just child care but state-approved early childhood education programs.
Waugh said that a few weeks ago, when COVID-19 began spreading in the local community, she and her staff watched the wave of school and business closures happening around them and decided they couldn’t follow suit.
“Gov. Lee asked — and strongly encouraged — that child care providers remain open for essential workers in our community,” Waugh said of the decision. “Based on his recommendation and encouragement, we determined that we needed to remain open.”
Instead, Waugh said, she and her staff rushed to modify the organization’s child care programs to make sure they were following the Centers for Disease Control’s safety recommendations.
Waugh said that, by that point, she’d already assigned a staff member to monitor those recommendations, along with the slew of mandates, tips and updates coming from local and state officials.
Based on those CDC recommendations, the YWCA decided to reduce the size of its child care centers’ classrooms, which unfortunately required them to turn some children away during the pandemic. Waugh said that in late March the YWCA sent a letter to parents announcing its decision to keep its child care centers open and explaining that staff needed to prioritize children of essential workers.
“We used the definition that Homeland Security uses for ‘essential workers,’ and we asked them to self-identify,” Waugh said of the letter.
Waugh said the parents were understanding and cooperative. Within a week, the two child care centers went from serving more than 200 children to about half that number.
“It was amazing,” Waugh said. “It worked very well. While we’ve seen a lot of stress in this situation, we’ve seen a lot of giving.”
She said that today, if you were to walk into one of the child care centers — which you can’t, because of safety protocols — you’d see a lot of modifications to protect the children and staff who are still going there.
“We check the temperature of every child who walks in there,” Waugh said. “Parents are no longer allowed inside the building. They step inside the foyer [to drop their kids off], and they leave.”
Waugh explained that, once inside, children are kept within their reduced-size classrooms to minimize the spread of COVID-19 if anyone does get it. She said child care staff are also using more intense cleaning protocols and have removed every scrap of fabric from the classrooms so that every last surface can be wiped and scrubbed. On the protective gear front, though, Waugh said that while staff members have the option to wear basic masks, the children aren’t wearing them.
“We obviously realize that we can’t keep a classroom of 2-year-olds from interacting with each other,” Waugh said. “It’s not even practical to think that you can do that. But what we can do is keep as few adults and individuals [as possible] from interacting in that room and to keep the room sanitized and disinfected.”
Waugh said the YWCA has also advised their child care clients who face higher health risks from COVID-19 about the risks they’re facing, and it has furloughed a few employees who fall in those higher-risk categories. And for the parents who had to temporarily remove their kids from the YWCA’s child care centers, she said there’s now a private Facebook group the YWCA is using to share updates and announcements with them.
Waugh said that it took a few days for everyone in the child care centers to feel at ease about staying open because there were a lot of complexities to clarify about the CDC protocols. But she said that once everyone understood those protocols and was confident the centers were following them, the child care staff went ahead with their jobs and showed no fear.
“They’re being really brave,” Waugh said. “Let’s realize when this is over that they are still essential to our community and to treat them as such.”
