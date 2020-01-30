I know that U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander is glad to have a break on Sunday from listening in the Senate for long hours. If the Senator has been paying as much attention as most people I know in Bristol, I think he must know witnesses and documents are needed for a fair impeachment trial.

I urge Sen. Alexander to vote next week to allow such for this trial. I know there is much pressure on him right now to vote with the solid block of Republicans, and it will be hard to take the backlash from President Trump. I understand how many senators are afraid of this. I also believe Sen. Alexander can and will do the right and honorable thing in standing up for and supporting our balance of power in government.

