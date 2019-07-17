GLADE SPRING, Va. — As an early childhood educator, Christine Mitten sees it every day.
Just like adults, kids get upset.
That’s why the Glade Spring woman has developed a literature-based yoga program for kids and their parents aimed at helping children focus and manage strong emotions.
Her class “Grown Up and Me — Yoga” will be held every other Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. on July 20 at the Town Square Center for the Arts in the Glade Spring town square.
“People are always looking for things to do with their children, so I want to give parents and children the opportunity to sit and listen to a story and focus on breathing and moving their bodies,” Mitten said. “We all know physical activity is healthy, but I also consider it an art, and that’s why these classes are being held at the arts center because being able to listen to something, visualize it and perform or create it with your body is an art.”
Mitten said the yoga class can help children learn how to exercise, develop confidence and even concentrate better.
Also, on alternate Saturdays, she will conduct “Grown Up and Me — Music-Art Combo,” an opportunity for children and their parents to sing, dance, play instruments and create visual art together. The music-art combo class will be held from 9-10 a.m. on July 27.
The educator believes music and art can put children —and adults — in touch with their feelings.
“It gives us tools to think about where we are and what we can do to make ourselves happy and feel good. It helps us relate to each other in a more positive manner,” she said.
Mitten, who recently relocated to Glade Spring from Pennsylvania, has worked in the education field for nearly 30 years. She has seen yoga and the arts help children develop a better frame of mind.
“When you teach children to look inside themselves instead of what’s going on around them, yoga puts them more in tune with why they are reacting a certain way. It allows them a moment of pause that helps them get back on track with their emotions,” she said.
According to Mitten, yoga can help children become more in tune with their bodies and their breathing — and allows them to take time to slow down.
“What I’m seeing more and more is children are having a hard time controlling their bodies. They have a hard time resolving conflicts with each other and are unable to accept correction,” said Mitten, who is the new director of a preschool program at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon.
“I’ve found that when I ask children to take yoga breaths — in through the nose and out through the mouth —generally that’s all it takes for them to regain control. They need that moment of pause to get back on track. I’ve had good success with this in the classroom.”
During the yoga classes, parents and children sit in what Mitten calls a “cross-cross apple sauce” position with legs folded and hands on the knees.
With soft music and scented candles, participants do yoga stretches, followed by a children’s book read by her. “I try to engage children by changing my voice and asking questions. At the end of the story, we move our bodies to create the characters in the story.”
The class concludes with more breathing exercises and yoga breaths.
“We fold our hands in front of us and repeat, 'The light in me sees the light in you.'”
Grown Up and Me yoga classes are $8 per session. The Grown Up and Me music-art combo classes are $12 per session. Participants in both classes are asked to bring a nonperishable food item that will be donated to the Town Square Food Ministry and the Glade Spring Senior Center, both in the town square.
Parents need to bring towels to the classes for sitting on the floor.
Mitten said she will continue the classes as long as there is interest.