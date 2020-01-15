BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Slater Community Center will offer a nationally recognized program designed to prevent Type 2 diabetes in high-risk individuals through healthy lifestyle changes starting this spring.

Classes for The National Diabetes Prevention Program, which was created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will begin in March. Those interested in enrolling are encouraged to attend an informational luncheon Jan. 24 at the Slater Center. The cost to enroll in the yearlong program is $25.

Those who enroll in the program will be invited to attend monthly meetings that focus on lasting lifestyle changes like eating healthier, adding physical activity into their daily routine and improving coping skills.

The program is offered through a partnership between the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and University of Tennessee’s Extension Service. To register for the free informational session or learn more, contact Mallory Cross by Jan. 17 at mcross@bristoltn.org or 423-764-4012.

