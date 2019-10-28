A 22-year-old man died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Scott County, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred at 8:55 a.m. on state Route 72 when a 2002 Ford Focus traveling south crossed the center line and hit a northbound 2016 Toyota Tundra, which ran off the right side of the road and crashed into an embankment, the release states.
Michael C. McReynolds, 22, of Coeburn, was driving the Ford Focus and died at the scene of the crash, the VSP said. The Toyota’s driver, 64-year-old Steve D. Brickey, of Dungannon, wasn’t injured, according to the release. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the VSP said.
The crash remains under investigation, and police are looking at whether fatigue may have been a factor, the release states.
