"A Bristol Minute" for Thursday, August 1: ▶️ Ballad Health NICU transition ▶️ Alabama concert rescheduled ▶️ Va. sales tax holiday Read more about these stories at: https://buff.ly/326pu45.

BRISTOL, Va. — A local ministry and business are teaming up Saturday to assist two local organizations.

Storm Chasers Ministry of Cross Pointe Church in Bristol, Tennessee, will accept donations on behalf of the Ballad Hospice House at Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to a statement. The event is scheduled Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Mattress Firm, 3006 Lee Highway, Bristol, Virginia.

In addition, Holston Home for Kids of Bristol will provide information about opportunities to foster or adopt children.

The ministry collects items monthly to assist families whose loved ones are at Hospice House. Typical donated items include nonperishable food items such as snack-size chips, crackers, snack cakes and canned soup, as well as personal hygiene items such as tissues, toothbrushes, trial-size shampoo, conditioner and toothpaste.

The ministry works regularly with local restaurants, including Bojangles' and Cracker Barrel, to provide food for affected families.

The event will also include a vendor/yard sale in the Mattress Firm parking lot. The cost to set up is $20 per space. Donations will be accepted to support foster care children’s programs.

For more information, call 276-791-4354.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments