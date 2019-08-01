BRISTOL, Va. — A local ministry and business are teaming up Saturday to assist two local organizations.
Storm Chasers Ministry of Cross Pointe Church in Bristol, Tennessee, will accept donations on behalf of the Ballad Hospice House at Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to a statement. The event is scheduled Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Mattress Firm, 3006 Lee Highway, Bristol, Virginia.
In addition, Holston Home for Kids of Bristol will provide information about opportunities to foster or adopt children.
The ministry collects items monthly to assist families whose loved ones are at Hospice House. Typical donated items include nonperishable food items such as snack-size chips, crackers, snack cakes and canned soup, as well as personal hygiene items such as tissues, toothbrushes, trial-size shampoo, conditioner and toothpaste.
The ministry works regularly with local restaurants, including Bojangles' and Cracker Barrel, to provide food for affected families.
The event will also include a vendor/yard sale in the Mattress Firm parking lot. The cost to set up is $20 per space. Donations will be accepted to support foster care children’s programs.
For more information, call 276-791-4354.