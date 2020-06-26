“I thought I was going to have a heart attack!”
That was Kenneth Reeves’ reaction when he discovered he’d won $1,000 per week for the rest of his life. The Wytheville man won it in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life game.
He matched the first five numbers in the May 26 drawing to win the game’s second prize. The winning numbers in that drawing were 10-13-21-31-41, and the Cash Ball number was 3. The only number he missed on his ticket was the Cash Ball number.
Reeves bought his winning ticket at Fourth Street Market, located at 395 N. 4th St. in Wytheville. He selected the numbers on his ticket at random.
Cash4Life is played in Virginia, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, Georgia and Indiana. It features a top prize of $1,000 per day for life and a second prize of $1,000 per week for life. Drawings are held nightly at 9 p.m. Each play costs $2. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 21.8 million.
