Cowboy hats and belt buckles, rhinestone suits, and pointy cowboy boots kicked a mighty ruckus in downtown Bristol on Saturday. Add a day full of country songs, and they came to the right place.
Country heat on stage and off marked day two of the 19th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. As if Porter Wagoner summoned the lot of them with “Y’all Come,” they did. Fans eased close to the Piedmont stage as the minutes ticked until Wynonna took her rightful place in the birthplace of country music.
Eager? You bet they were.
But first flocks of onlookers sat through Jim Lauderdale’s hourlong set on Piedmont. They experienced country music deluxe in all its pedal steel glory. Lyrics? To the heart of man. Showmanship? Old-school country style.
Hours earlier, wonderfully unpredictable Elizabeth Cook climbed from her black Mercedes-Benz van. The heels of her sharply pointed cowboy boots clicked in time along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Heat, palpable — hers and the sun’s.
Cook quickly climbed the steps to the stage on State Street. She grabbed a guitar, took several minutes to tune it and another, and exited. Momentarily, she returned, band in tow.
Her band rocked while Cook, Southern-accented voice well intact, sang with distinct flavors of country. A mix of triumph and tragedy reflected in the lyrics she sang. As the heat flared from the sky, she looked skyward as if to say, “Yeah, I’ve got this!”
Longtime Texas music favorite, Bob Livingston, watched Cook from the end of the stage.
“She’s cosmic, man,” said Livingston, who performed later in the afternoon in the Cameo Theatre. “I’m the impresario of cosmic and all things gonzo!”
Cook appeared elated that Livingston caught her hourlong set. Back aboard her van, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform in historic downtown Bristol.
“This is Bristol, Tennessee!” Cook said. “Throw a party around it! Very important. The Carter Family. Jimmie Rodgers. Very important. Happened here.”
An hour or so later, Bob Livingston commandeered the Cameo Theatre stage. He came adorned with but a guitar, harmonica, and nearly 50 years of songs.
“I could be anyone,” Livingston emoted on “Ruby’s Shoes.”
Only thing, he’s not just anyone. His past includes musical collaborations with such stalwarts as Michael Martin Murphey, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Gary P. Nunn. With Nunn and Walker, Livingston helped contribute the longtime theme of “Austin City Limits.”
“Good country music, sing it with me!” Livingston sang on “London Homesick Blues.”
Around the corner, Jason Eady prepared to go on stage at Piedmont, nearly in the tracks of Hank Williams’ last ride. He pushed his hat back, thought and smiled at that.
“Ya know,” Eady said, “it’s great to be in Bristol.”
Eady’s late-afternoon set provided layers of country essence. Songs including “Calaveras County” and “I Lost My Mind in Carolina” etched an understated brand of twang, etched with his roots from Mississippi and Texas.
Meantime, Jim Lauderdale made his way backstage at Piedmont. Amid idling buses and boxes of Kentucky Fried Chicken, the master songsmith greeted all he saw with a kind “hello.”
Wynonna’s bus, backed in and idling, contained the highly anticipated mammoth-voiced Kentuckian.
Guitar in hand, Lauderdale paid it no mind. He ran through several songs for no one in particular, stopped to sign an autograph or two, and minutes later walked on stage.
“He is an ambassador of this music that we all love,” said Ed Stout, longtime Rhythm & Roots official.
Lauderdale looked the part of a classic country star. Clad in purple and sparkling rhinestones, he seemed to have lifted his threads from Porter Wagoner’s closet.
Pedal steel player to his left, Lauderdale went the route of three chords and the truth. Particularly with new song “I’ll Forgive You if You Don’t,” the silver-maned twang banger echoed George Jones king of broken hearts past.
“That’s country to the core,” Stout said. His wife, Linda, placed a hand on her heart as Lauderdale simmered eloquent sadness during “You Don’t Seem to Miss Me.”
In due time, a huge crowd clamored for Wynonna. Courtesy Lauderdale, they traveled along a country road as established in downtown Bristol 92 years ago.
So it went on Saturday in the birthplace of country music. A steel guitar rodeo, that’s how it was as the slabs of country served on a platter of cold hard truth reckoned with a sizzling hot day of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
