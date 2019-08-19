Work will begin today to repair damage to state Route 91 in Elizabethton from the jet fuel that spilled onto it following a crash on Thursday.
A jet carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family went off a runway when it landed at Elizabethton Municipal Airport. It crashed through a fence before it came to a stop on the highway, burst into flames and spilled 1,000 gallons of fuel on the road.
That portion of the highway is expected to reopen by the end of today, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi.
Crews will begin removing the damaged asphalt this morning then will pave it.
“As soon as these crews finish this work, the detour will be removed and the roadway opened back up to the public,” Nagi said. “TDOT Bridge Inspection has looked at the culvert and deemed it safe for traffic to be allowed over it.”