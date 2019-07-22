You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING...

THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING
THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST TENNESSEE, ANDERSON, BLEDSOE,
BLOUNT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, CAMPBELL, CLAIBORNE, COCKE SMOKY
MOUNTAINS, GRAINGER, HAMBLEN, HANCOCK, HAWKINS, JEFFERSON,
JOHNSON, KNOX, LOUDON, MCMINN, MEIGS, MORGAN, NORTH SEVIER,
NORTHWEST BLOUNT, NORTHWEST CARTER, NORTHWEST COCKE, NORTHWEST
GREENE, NORTHWEST MONROE, RHEA, ROANE, SCOTT, SEVIER SMOKY
MOUNTAINS, SOUTHEAST CARTER, SOUTHEAST GREENE, SOUTHEAST
MONROE, SULLIVAN, UNICOI, UNION, AND WASHINGTON. IN SOUTHWEST
VIRGINIA, LEE, RUSSELL, SCOTT, WASHINGTON, AND WISE.

* UNTIL 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING

* SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT PARTS
OF EASTERN TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA THROUGH SHORTLY
AFTER DAYBREAK. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 1.5 INCHES
WILL BE POSSIBLE, MAINLY AROUND THE TRI CITIES AREA.

* RAPID RISES ON CREEKS, STREAMS, AND SMALL RIVERS MAY OCCUR AND
CAUSE THEM TO OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE QUICK
ACTION IF FLOODING IS OBSERVED OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS
ISSUED. IF YOU COME TO A CLOSED OR FLOODED ROAD...TURN AROUND!
DON'T DROWN!

&&
top story
STADIUM PROJECT
Out at first base

Work begins on Boyce Cox Field seating repairs

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Stadium Bleachers 03

Bristol, Virginia, crews began demolishing a section of concrete bleachers at Boyce Cox Field on Monday morning.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — City workers began removing one section of seating Monday at Boyce Cox Field.

The cinderblock seating area along the first base line is being torn out following the results of an engineering study. Two seating sections at the park where the Bristol Pirates currently play were closed earlier this month after one pre-cast concrete lintel failed.

“We received the report back last week, and it basically said the first base section needs to be replaced now and the home plate section would need to be replaced in the very near future,” City Manager Randy Eads said Monday. “We’re in the process now of tearing down the first base side, and we’ll work on replacing that sometime after the season ends.”

About 350 total seats are impacted by the work. The park has about 2,200 seats.

Stadium Bleachers 02

Bristol, Virginia, crews began demolishing a section of concrete bleachers at Boyce Cox Field on Monday morning.

Some of the seating will be replaced in the near future.

“We are going to tear down the home plate section and put some bleachers in there, hopefully within the next seven to 10 days,” Eads said.

The Pirates regular season concludes Aug. 28.

The city intends to use bleachers from the south end zone of the adjoining football stadium, Eads said.

Stadium Bleachers 01

Bristol, Virginia, crews began demolishing a section of concrete bleachers at Boyce Cox Field on Monday morning.

“Getting the home plate section won’t cost much. We’re doing the demolition ourselves, and we’ll be using some bleachers from the south end zone of the football stadium to put in that section,” Eads said. “We’ll probably have to purchase some bleachers for that first base section this fall. It will probably be $20,000 to $30,000 for those.”

Mahlon Luttrell, president and general manager of Bristol Baseball Inc., said he was surprised to learn the work had started.

“If we get it fixed, that’s good,” he said. “I just wish the communication was a little better.”

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments