Work begins on Boyce Cox Field seating repairs

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST TENNESSEE, ANDERSON, BLEDSOE, BLOUNT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, CAMPBELL, CLAIBORNE, COCKE SMOKY MOUNTAINS, GRAINGER, HAMBLEN, HANCOCK, HAWKINS, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, KNOX, LOUDON, MCMINN, MEIGS, MORGAN, NORTH SEVIER, NORTHWEST BLOUNT, NORTHWEST CARTER, NORTHWEST COCKE, NORTHWEST GREENE, NORTHWEST MONROE, RHEA, ROANE, SCOTT, SEVIER SMOKY MOUNTAINS, SOUTHEAST CARTER, SOUTHEAST GREENE, SOUTHEAST MONROE, SULLIVAN, UNICOI, UNION, AND WASHINGTON. IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, LEE, RUSSELL, SCOTT, WASHINGTON, AND WISE. * UNTIL 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT PARTS OF EASTERN TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA THROUGH SHORTLY AFTER DAYBREAK. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 1.5 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE, MAINLY AROUND THE TRI CITIES AREA. * RAPID RISES ON CREEKS, STREAMS, AND SMALL RIVERS MAY OCCUR AND CAUSE THEM TO OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE QUICK ACTION IF FLOODING IS OBSERVED OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED. IF YOU COME TO A CLOSED OR FLOODED ROAD...TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! &&