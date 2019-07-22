Work begins on Boyce Cox Field seating repairs

BRISTOL, Va. — City workers began removing one section of seating Monday at Boyce Cox Field.
The cinderblock seating area along the first base line is being torn out following the results of an engineering study. Two seating sections at the park where the Bristol Pirates currently play were closed earlier this month after one pre-cast concrete lintel failed.
“We received the report back last week, and it basically said the first base section needs to be replaced now and the home plate section would need to be replaced in the very near future,” City Manager Randy Eads said Monday. “We’re in the process now of tearing down the first base side, and we’ll work on replacing that sometime after the season ends.”
About 350 total seats are impacted by the work. The park has about 2,200 seats.
Some of the seating will be replaced in the near future.
“We are going to tear down the home plate section and put some bleachers in there, hopefully within the next seven to 10 days,” Eads said.
The Pirates regular season concludes Aug. 28.
The city intends to use bleachers from the south end zone of the adjoining football stadium, Eads said.
“Getting the home plate section won’t cost much. We’re doing the demolition ourselves, and we’ll be using some bleachers from the south end zone of the football stadium to put in that section,” Eads said. “We’ll probably have to purchase some bleachers for that first base section this fall. It will probably be $20,000 to $30,000 for those.”
Mahlon Luttrell, president and general manager of Bristol Baseball Inc., said he was surprised to learn the work had started.
“If we get it fixed, that’s good,” he said. “I just wish the communication was a little better.”