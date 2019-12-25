Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL ONCE AGAIN DEVELOP ACROSS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, EAST TENNESSEE, AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. THE DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO ONE-QUARTER MILE OR LESS. DRIVE WITH CAUTION AND SLOW DOWN, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. THE FOG WILL DISSIPATE BY MID-MORNING GIVING WAY TO PARTLY SUNNY AND UNSEASONABLY MILD DAY.