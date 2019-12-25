GLADE SPRING, Va. — Mark Blevins loves Christmas.
The wood-carver figures that’s why he spends so much time meticulously crafting the jolly-red faces of Santa Claus, each starting from a simple block of bass wood.
“I’ve always enjoyed Christmas. I think it’s one of the best times of the year,” said the craftsman, as his skillful hands maneuvered a favorite carving knife along the raw material.
This time of year, the Glade Spring artisan retreats for hours to his Glade Spring workroom, preparing the Santa wood carvings for holiday sales. This year, he also carved Santa ornaments.
A light coat of acrylic paints brings all of the figures to life.
“Sometimes I turn on the radio while I work, but other times I just enjoy the quiet,” he said.
“I guess I’ve made 50 to 60 Santas since I started carving eight years ago.
“Some people collect my work each year,” said the artist.
A representative at Holston Mountain Artisans in Abingdon, where Blevins exhibits his work, said his Santa wood carvings sell out fast.
The hobbyist started out carving wood in 2011 to help pass the time after an illness prevented him from working his construction job.
“At first, I didn’t want to do it, but then I realized I needed something to do,” Blevins said.
He’s the first one to admit that the craft has changed his outlook.
“It’s relaxing. You get in your own world, and you don’t have to think about things.”
It’s a social outlet, too.
On Monday evenings, he meets other wood-carvers at Holston Mountain Artisans, where they spend the evenings working on projects.
Blue-ribbon winner
When Christmas is over, he’ll take a break and work on something else.
“I’ve got a cowboy I’ve been wanting to start. But I’ll eventually come back to carving more Santas — even if it’s July.
“I need to get ready for a wood carving show in Charlotte, North Carolina, soon,” Blevins said, scanning the shelves of his artistry.
“It’s one of the largest shows I attend, and it’s also the only one where I have not won a best in show award. But I’m working on it.”
Blevins has competed in numerous wood carving shows in the region for several years, winning blue ribbons most everywhere he goes. He serves as a judge for some of the competitions.
“I’ve got a toteful of ribbons,” he said, pulling out a bright yellow one that holds a special meaning. It’s a Carvers Choice ribbon he won at the Catawba Valley Wood Carving competition in Hickory, North Carolina.
“All the carvers entered in the show voted on what they thought were the best carving. That’s a pretty big deal to receive this honor. When you win this, you’re doing pretty good.”
After winning 76 blue, 32 second-place and 22 third-place ribbons, he still has a hard time receiving accolades from his admirers.
“Everyone says I’m an artist, but I think I’m my worst critic. I always thing if I’d just done this or done that, it would be better. But I’m coming to terms with the artist part of it.”
In addition to Santa faces, he carves cowboys, Indians and hillbilly full-body figures.
“I still have the first hillbilly carvings I did. They’re not that good, but they encourage me,” he said with laughter.
His first wood carving competition was the EverGreene Woodcarvers in Greeneville, Tennessee.
“I entered in the novelist category and took away five or six ribbons. I was tickled.”
Tools of the trade
Blevins uses knives, chisels and other hand tools to shape wood. He draws a design on the block of wood and uses a band saw to begin the shaping process.
“I’ll carve a little while, and if I see another place I can take more wood off, sometimes I’ll take it back to the band saw. I get it down to the basic shape before I put any detail in it,” he said.
While tools are important, good wood matters, too. Blevins orders bass wood from Wisconsin. “I have used bass wood from this region, but Northern bass grows slower, and it’s easier to carve, and it holds detail well.”
Among the courses he’s taken to improve his craft, Blevins recently enrolled in a clay class in Tazewell, Virginia. “I look at the clay figures to show me movement. They serve as good patterns.”
The artist is always thinking about his next project.
“I think one of my next carvings will be Santa walking with his bag of toys over his shoulder,” he said.
“I never get tired of working on Christmas carvings because I always look forward to this time of year.”
The artwork of Blevins and more than 100 other artists can be seen at Holston Mountain Artisans at 214 Park St. in Abingdon. Visit www.holstonmtnarts.org for a list of seasonal shop hours.
