ABINGDON, Va. — A Glade Spring woman and her passenger from Bristol, Tennessee, were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The deputy discovered that the driver, Andrea Renee Barr, 37, had a revoked driver’s license and the passenger, Marla Jo Blake, 33, had outstanding warrants in the county, according to a news release. A search revealed a bag of crystal methamphetamine on Blake, and Barr was arrested when two glass smoking devices were found. Multiple small bags of meth, a small bag of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found, the release states.
Barr was charged with misdemeanor operating a vehicle on a revoked license, separate charges of felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana and meth and multiple summonses for traffic violations. She was also charged with prisoner possession of a chemical compound after jail staff found meth as she was processed, the release states.
Blake was charged with misdemeanor possession of controlled paraphernalia, felony possession of meth and served with outstanding warrants.
Both are being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.