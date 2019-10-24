BRISTOL, Tenn. — Charges are pending after a woman said she was assaulted and robbed in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Wednesday.
Police were called to the area about 5:45 p.m. in response to a fight in progress. A woman told officers that she had been assaulted and robbed by a man who she knew, according to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
The man left the scene before police arrived and the woman was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment, the release stated.
