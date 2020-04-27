In this uncertain time filled with worry and apprehension, a bright spot steps onto her deck every evening at sunset to share beauty with her neighbors.
There, at the corner of Eighth and Franklin streets, musician Laurie Mock plays her saxophone. Over the past weeks, as word spread, her neighbors gather — at a safe distance, of course — to enjoy Mock’s music.
In the beginning, about a month ago, Mock just played “God Bless America” for herself. Soon, folks took notice.
“After about the second or third night, I heard someone holler in the distance; it was pretty cool. I continued this every night at sunset, and before I knew it, I had an audience and was getting requests for different songs,” she said. “So now, I play three songs a night and always end with ‘God Bless America.’ People seem to really enjoy it, and it’s a way to get out of the house for a minute and see a beautiful sunset, hopefully.”
Mock’s across-the-street neighbors Toshia Smith and Tracy Gibson walk outside every night to listen.
“It builds our spirits,” Smith said.
“We feel like there’s still some unity here, even though we have social distancing, that there’s still good in the world,” Gibson said.
Sometimes, Becky Perdue records Mock and posts the video on Facebook for others to enjoy.
“It gets the neighborhood together; it’s great,” she said.
“We love it,” said Richie and Peggy Alba. “It’s just great. It’s a way to end each day at sunset. It cheers us up and is peaceful.”
Mock takes requests but mostly plays patriotic music mixed with a few hymns and a Beatles tune here and there.
“I don’t really have a favorite kind of music to play for everyone,” she said. “Luckily, people aren’t asking for jazz, so that’s good.”
A classically trained saxophonist, Mock grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She attended college and graduate school at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and taught music at High Point University in North Carolina for several years. She moved to Wytheville about 20 years ago so that she and her son, Brandon, also a musician, could be near her parents, who live in Austinville.
Mock began her music career by playing the clarinet in fifth-grade band but switched to the saxophone four years later.
“I fell in love with it and have played ever since,” she said. “I just love the way it sounds, especially classical saxophone. It’s one of the most beautiful sounds I’ve ever heard.”
Her neighbors agree.
