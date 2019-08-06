WISE, Va.—A Coeburn woman has received a 42-year sentence in a 2016 crash that occurred before Christmas resulting in the death of a woman and injuries of her children.
Samantha Rae Dennis, 38, appeared today in the Wise County Circuit Court to be sentenced on the charge of felony murder and two counts of assault & battery with a motor vehicle. Dennis was convicted of the crimes in August 2018 without any plea agreement from prosecutors. At today's hearing, Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp asked the court to impose the maximum penalty available under Virginia law for these crimes, forty-two years in prison.
After hearing evidence from both prosecutors and the defendant, the court sentenced Dennis to forty-two years in prison with 16 years and three months suspended. Dennis will serve an active sentence of 25 years and nine months within the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections. Upon her release, she will be placed on indefinite probation.
On Dec. 23, 2016, Dennis was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 58A near the town of Coeburn, where she encountered a DUI sobriety checkpoint on the roadway being conducted by local law enforcement officers.
Upon seeing the police, Dennis made a U-turn and began traveling westbound on the eastbound lane of the highway into oncoming traffic Slemp said. Dennis was traveling at high rates of speed in an effort to elude police while ignoring visible and audible signals from law enforcement officers to stop her motor vehicle.
Dennis then crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by Rebecca Williams Starling, age 32. The crash resulted in Starling’s death and injury to Starling’s two young children, ages 5 and 2 at the time, who were passengers. Dennis told police that she had taken prescription medication, specifically Xanax, Klonipin, and Subutex the day before the wreck.
“Two children horrifically lost their mother and were permanently injured just before Christmas Eve in 2016. A beautiful, promising, young life was tragically cut short because of one person’s senseless act of selfishness. Samantha Dennis chose to run from police to avoid getting a ticket. Today, we asked the court to impose the maximum sentence available to ensure that she could not run from the punishment she deserves. We pray for healing for the victim’s family, and that they can find comfort in receiving justice today," said Slemp.