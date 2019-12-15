BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A woman has been charged in Bluff City, Tennessee, with falling asleep while driving on a suspended license Sunday morning.

Andrea Hopson, 38, was traveling southbound on state Route 390 at 6 a.m., near Sells Road, in Sullivan County when she ran off the roadway to the left, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Hopson, who was wearing a seat belt, struck a mailbox, drove down an embankment and into a creek, according to the THP.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments