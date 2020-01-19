GLADE SPRING, Va. - Kelly Goff who was arrested Saturday in connection to a deadly Saturday fire in Glade Spring had a child with Walter Lampkins, the man who died in the fire, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said.
Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday the Glade Spring Fire Department received a 911 call for a fire at the Glade Spring Mini-Storage along U.S. Highway 11. After firefighters were able to put out the fire, the body of Lampkins was found locked inside of a storage unit that he lived in.
Andis said the Washington County Sheriff's Office believe that the fire was started by a heater that Lampkins had in the unit, but Lampkins was unable to escape because Goff had locked the door to the storage unit.
Goff, 46 was arrested Saturday on abduction and manslaughter charges and was in custody of the Abingdon facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority as of Sunday afternoon.
