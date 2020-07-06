Wolf Hill Brewery New Location 01

Wolf Hills Brewing Co. has moved to a new building located at 149 Deadmore St. SE in Abingdon, Virginia.

Cameron Bell, owner of Wolf Hills Brewing Co., talks about the move to a new building located at 149 Deadmore St. SE in Abingdon, Virginia.

ABINGDON, Va. — For 10 years, Wolf Hills Brewing Co. made its name as a hip and happening hangout on Park Street in Abingdon.

Right by the railroad tracks, you could slurp freshly made craft beer on draft. Hear live music. Sample grub from a good truck. Even take in an art show.

But then the lease ran out. And along came the coronavirus.

Wolf Hills Brewing Co.’s new location at 149 Deadmore St. SE in Abingdon, Virginia, is the building that was once the home of the Quesenberry Oil Co.

The Park Street location closed. But the brewery is now bubbling in a new and nearby location on Abingdon’s Deadmore Street.

“And it’s actually exactly the same size as the old tasting room,” said Cameron Bell, 47, a co-owner of Wolf Hills Brewing Co.

The brewery takes its name from an early name for Abingdon. In 2009, the operation originated inside a tiny space that no longer stands on Abingdon’s Palmer Street.

Wolf Hills Brewing Co.’s new location at 149 Deadmore St. SE in Abingdon, Virginia, is the building that was once the home of the Quesenberry Oil Co.

In 2010, the brewery relocated to Park Street in what was once an ice house used along the railroad. “But it took us some time to get up and running,” Bell said.

Rick Humphreys, an Abingdon resident, owns the old location on Park Street and says he’s now looking for new opportunities. “I would like to sell it, but we are open to ideas,” Humphreys said.

As for Wolf Hills, the new location offers a larger parking area, according to Bell.

Built in 1929, the new location was once the home of the Quesenberry Oil Co. Bell and the other owners of the brewery have actually owned four structures on this site, 149 Deadmore St., for a few years, Bell said.

But getting back into business this spring had to wait — due to the coronavirus.

“In the midst of the global pandemic, we’ve been remodeling those buildings,” Bell said.

A wall exhibits awards won by Wolf Hill Brewing through the years.

A few features of the old location are in place, like the bar and the beer can collection. But the new site also affords a larger stage, Bell said.

“There are windows all around, so there’s a lot more light than what we used to have,” Bell said. “It feels a lot more cozy to me than the other building did.”

Wolf Hills offers 11 types of beer on tap. The most popular is White Blaze Honey Cream Ale, which takes its name from the white blazes of the Appalachian Trail.

The new location opened on June 12 with limited hours on Wednesday (6:30-9 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (6-9 p.m.); and Sunday (3-6 p.m.).

