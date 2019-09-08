Wise County Sheriff’s Office officials in Southwest Virginia are investigating the Sunday death of a man in Appalachia, Virginia, with the possible connection to a string of phone calls made early Sunday morning.

The body of a man in his 20s, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, was found at around 10 a.m. at the Inman Village Apartments on North Inman Road in Appalachia after the Wise County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a relative, said Col. Grant Kilgore of the Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier on Sunday, between midnight and 3 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received several phone calls from a man who said he was going to kill his girlfriend, Kilgore said.

“He was wanting attention of some type last night,” Kilgore said. “The whole thing was a bizarre call. Nothing really made sense.”

Trying to trace the source of those calls has since been made difficult, as a router and an app were used to place the calls, Kilgore said. “It was almost like somebody was trying to secure their electronic identity.”

The Sheriff’s Office is now awaiting an autopsy before releasing the identity of the deceased man, according to Kilgore, who said the apartment where the body was found was searched.

“There were some drugs and paraphernalia found at the scene,” Kilgore said.

The investigation concerning the body and the phone calls is also ongoing, Kilgore said. “We think they’re connected.”

