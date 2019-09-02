COEBURN, Va. --- A man who died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash has been identified as Hunter B. Culbertson by Virginia State Police, a VSP press release stated.

Culbertson, 20 of Wise, Virginia was traveling on his motorcycle along Route 646 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and then a tree at 12:26 a.m. Sunday less than a mile east of State Route 644 the VSP press release stated. He was wearing a helmet and died at the scene despite VSP responding just 12 minutes later.

The crash is still under investigation the VSP press release states. 

UPDATE: VSP stated speed is being investigated as a cause in the crash.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments