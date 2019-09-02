COEBURN, Va. --- A man who died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash has been identified as Hunter B. Culbertson by Virginia State Police, a VSP press release stated.
Culbertson, 20 of Wise, Virginia was traveling on his motorcycle along Route 646 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and then a tree at 12:26 a.m. Sunday less than a mile east of State Route 644 the VSP press release stated. He was wearing a helmet and died at the scene despite VSP responding just 12 minutes later.
The crash is still under investigation the VSP press release states.
UPDATE: VSP stated speed is being investigated as a cause in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.