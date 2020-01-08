ABINGDON, Va. – A 28-year-old Wise County man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Joseph Andrew Hobbs was one of 20 people originally charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said.
Hobbs pleaded guilty in August 2019 to one count of conspiring to distribute and possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, Cullen said in a news release.
The 20 individuals charged conspired to distribute meth in Lee and Wise counties between 2016 and 2019, Cullen said.
