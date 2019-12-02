ABINGDON, Va. — A Wise County man was recently found guilty following a two-day jury trial in federal court on a firearm possession charge.

Dwayne Andre Adams, 38, of Wise, was convicted of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.  At sentencing, Adams faces up to 10 years in prison and possibly a fine of up to $250,000, according to a written statement.

“It is a violation of federal law for a person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence to possess a firearm,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said in the statement.  

According to evidence presented at trial, Adams was involved in a domestic altercation Dec. 25, 2017, when he recklessly handled a .45-caliber Hi-Point firearm. Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered evidence of shots being fired from multiple weapons, the release states.

A domestic violence protective order was secured, and Adams was arrested and found to be in possession of a .45-caliber Hi-Point firearm. He later pleaded guilty to recklessly handling that firearm, according to the statement.

