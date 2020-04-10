The Wise County Circuit Court held its first online plea and sentencing hearing as the legal system adapts to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
The court offers incarcerated defendants the ability to enter guilty pleas and be sentenced via two-way audio and video conferences, the release states.
Antwain Timothy James Hale, 38, of Coeburn, was sentenced Wednesday to 9 1/2 years of custody with the Virginia Department of Corrections, with seven years and four months suspended, the release states.
He was convicted of strangulation, assault and battery, obstruction of justice, public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine and violating probation, the release states.
The charges originated from three different events, including an August 2019 incident in St. Paul where Hale approached a group of strangers, lunged at a female victim and briefly choked her, according to the release.
Hale will serve a total active sentence of two years and two months in prison and was ordered to pay a $250 fine, according to the release. After he is released, he faces a five-year probation period.
He is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield and will be transferred to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
