WHITESBURG, Kentucky — A Wise County, Virginia band director has been arrested on child porn charges in Kentucky, according to court records.

Dalton Matthew Bates, 20, faces one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by minors and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by minors in Letcher County District Court.

Bates lives in Letcher County and commutes to Wise Central High School. County Superintendent Greg Mullins confirmed Thursday that Bates is a band director and the district is aware of the situation. Mullins said the charges are not believed to be related to

Bates is being held on $100,000 bail in the Letcher County jail.

